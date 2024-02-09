California Considering New Plastic Bag Ban

Assemblywoman Catharine Blakespear speaks about plastic bags View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Lawmakers in California announced a new proposal to reduce plastic bag use at stores in the state.

Back in 2014, the state passed a plastic bag ban at grocery and retail stores, but customers were given the option of purchasing thicker bags that were designed to be reusable and recyclable.

Democratic Assemblyman Ben Allen, an author of the new bill, argues, “They are not in fact recyclable, and they are not being reused. They are simply creating more plastic pollution.”

Co-author, Assemblywoman Catharine Blakespear claimed, “It is disgusting, honestly,” arguing that the waste is going into the ocean and being consumed by fish.

They cited studies finding that back in 2004, Californians trashed about eight pounds of plastic bags per person, annuallyk. By 2021, it was up to 11 pounds.

If approved, shoppers would either have to bring their own bags or purchase paper bags when shopping.

Governor Gavin Newsom has not indicated whether he would sign the legislation. It would take effect in 2026.

He signed the nation’s first plastic bag ban while serving as Mayor of San Francisco in 2007.

California is one of 12 states that currently have some form of plastic bag ban in place.