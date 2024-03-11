Calaveras Sales Tax Passes, Supervisor Races Heading To Runoffs

Measure A Sales Tax Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — With an additional 4,500 ballots processed and counted since Election night in Calaveras County, there are only about 300 that still need to be tabulated.

It is clear that two board of supervisor races are headed to a November runoff as no candidate received over the 50% threshold. In District One, the top two vote-getters advancing are incumbent Gary Tofanelli (47%) and challenger Tim Grant (33%). In District Two, the candidates will be Autumn Andahl (34%) and Trevor Wittke (32%).

In District Four, Amanda Folendorf ran unopposed and received 100% of the vote.

Measure A, a one-cent sales tax measure for fire services, passed with 55% in favor and 44% opposed. A similar measure narrowly failed two years ago.

Measure B, a renewal of the Abandoned Vehicle Abatement Program and Fee also passed with 62% in favor and 38% opposed.

With the latest round of ballots counted, voter turnout in Calaveras County is up to 54%.

