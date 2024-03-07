3,700 Tuolumne County Later Arriving Election Day Ballots Counted

Tuolumne County Election Ballot Drop-off View Photo

Sonora, CA — Throughout Wednesday, the Tuolumne County Election’s Office processed and counted an additional 3,757 of the eligible ballots that arrived on Tuesday, Election Day.

There were no shifts in any of the race outcomes. County Clerk and Auditor-Controller, Debi Bautista, says, “Everything kind of stayed the same.”

She notes that it boosted voter turnout to up over 50%.

The closest race is in the runoff for the District One Board of Supervisors seat (top two move onto November since no candidate eclipsed 50%). On Election Night, second place Mark Plummer was leading third place Matt Hawkins by just 87 votes. In the latest count, Plummer is now up by 90 votes. He is projected to face first-place finisher Mike Holland in November.

Bautista says there are an additional 627 vote-by-mail ballots that arrived this morning that still need to be counted. There are also about 100 ballots that had issues, such as people forgetting to sign the envelope. Bautista encourages anyone who receives notice by mail regarding that to return it ASAP.

However, the remaining ballots will be split among the five supervisor districts, so Bautista indicates that it is unrealistic to believe it will have any type of impact on the final results, with just a small sampling left.

In other races, Jaron Brandon will be the winner of the District Five Supervisor seat, receiving 57% of the vote. Steve Griefer will win the District Four seat after receiving 77%. The Sonora City Council race had no shift in positions with the latest count, with the seats going to Ann Segerstrom, Stepehen Opie and Bess Levine.

Click here to find the latest results.

Calaveras County is planning to release updated results by Friday.