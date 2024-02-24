Tuolumne County Public Works Director To Step Down

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County’s Public Works Director is leaving that position after four and a half years.

Kim Mac Farlane’s last day in the position is April 14th. She has accepted a position elsewhere in the area but has not released what position or where. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board of supervisors will go into a closed session to discuss how the board wants to proceed with filling her position.

After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding Mac Farlane’s departure, CAO Tracie Riggs noted that her current contract expires in September 2024. Riggs praised her for leading her department through the organizational change from the Community Resource Agency (CRA) to two separate divisions, with her running the Public Works Department and Quincy Yaley the Community Development Department.

“She also led her divisions through the COVID pandemic, multiple federally declared storms that resulted in significant impacts to county roads and infrastructure, and has worked with her staff towards creative solutions that have provided much-needed resources to our community. We wish Kim only the best as she moves into this next phase of her career,” added Riggs.

Also being discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, will be the retirement of Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley, which he announced in January, as reported here. At that time, Pooley put forward Captain David Vasquez as his replacement for the remainder of the term. The board is holding a 10 a.m. public hearing to honor his 34 years in law enforcement, with the last six as sheriff. The board will discuss whether to go with that recommendation in its first regularly scheduled March 5th meeting.