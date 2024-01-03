Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley Retiring

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA — Nearing the end of a career spanning over three decades, the sheriff of Tuolumne County, Bill Pooley, will soon retire, and is recommending who the board of supervisors pick to replace him.

Sheriff Pooley announced his planned retirement in a letter this morning, noting that he has spent 34 years in the law enforcement field, with the last 11 being as sheriff. He says it has been the “honor of a lifetime,” adding, “I would like to thank our residents, community partners, and allied agencies for their unwavering support during my tenure as your Sheriff. Together, we have overcome challenges, achieved milestones, and collaborated to keep our community safe. I am profoundly grateful and will always cherish the relationships and memories we have created together.”

Pooley is recommending that the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors appoint Captain David Vasquez as sheriff for the remainder of the term. Vasquez would then have the option to run for election for a new four-year term in 2026. Current Undersheriff Neil Evans would stay on during the transition process, according to Pooley.

Pooley concludes, “I am confident that their leadership, experience, and dedication will ensure that the Sheriff’s Office and our community will continue to thrive.”

Pooley’s last day as Sheriff will be February 29.