End of February Roadwork

caltrans road work View Photo

A few road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled for February 25 to March 2.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between the railroad crossing (north of Sims Road) and SR-120 in Montezuma for a paving operation beginning Monday, February 26, through Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between the start of the eastbound passing lane (east of Plainview Road) and Sugar Pine Road in Twain Harte for a paving operation beginning Monday, through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Calaveras on Highway 12 road striping will continue with a moving closure from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to Highway 49. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from Six Mile Creek to Centennial Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control at Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street for sign work on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Also on Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from Nugget Drive to Gold Strike Road for tree work on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 4 shoulder closures from Lower Moran Road to McKenzie Avenue for survey work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Crews will be checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of March. There will be one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge with expected 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details are here.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.