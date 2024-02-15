Safety Testing To Stall Traffic On HWY 120 Soon

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans is set to begin safety testing at the end of this month on a bridge near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County.

Crews will be checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, which is required by the Federal Highway Administration. Myers and Sons Construction, LLC of Sacramento, has been hired by Caltrans to conduct the testing, which will begin on Monday, February 26, and is anticipated to be completed by the end of March.

Caltrans reports that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays during testing. There will be one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In May of 2016, earthquake readiness upgrades were made on the bridge, causing similar delays. However, at that time, the bridge did not fully reopen until December or 2017, as earlier reported here.

Caltrans detailed that changeable message signs will be used to alert motorists as they approach the work zone. For the safety of workers and other motorists, they ask that drivers slow down and use caution in the cone zones.