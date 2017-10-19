Update: Reported Vegetation Fire In Calaveras Snuffed By Locals

Update at 4:09 p.m.: Locals were able to quickly snuff a vegetation fire in the Linden area before air and ground units arrived, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff.

The incident, in the 9500 block of North Shelton Road, is the third report of a vegetation fire in the areas of Jenny Lind, Linden and Milton. These blazes, all minor, were quickly contained although one may have been responsible for local smoke reported earlier this week that fire officials attributed to smolder kicking up from a previous incident.

Original Post at 4:07 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Columbia aircraft are among the responders to a possible vegetation fire in or near the 9500 block of North Shelton and North Waverly roads in Linden, near Jenny Lind.

The area is located roughly within two miles of Highway 26. We will bring you more details as they become available here in the news center.

