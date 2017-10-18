Update: Air, Ground Assisting In Stanislaus County Vegetation Fire

Update at 1:54 p.m.: Air resources have been released from a vegetation fire in the Farmington area whose forward rate of progress is now stopped, according to CAL Fire officials.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff says the fire, which broke out early in the one o’clock hour in the 10700 block of Milton Road near Sonora Road south of Highway 4, still measures at 30 acres and is not threatening any structures. The cause remains under investigation.

Update at 1:23 p.m.: Columbia aircraft are among the responders to a now 30-acre vegetation fire in the Farmington and Eugene area of Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports the fire broke out in a field on the 10700 block of Milton Road near Sonora Road between Highway 4 and Woodward Park Reservoir. The latest from Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff is that a nearby home does not currently appear to be under immediate threat.

Original Post at 1:16 p.m.: Stanislaus County, CA — Columbia aircraft can be heard overhead as they head to a vegetation fire that is threatening a home in the Farmington and Eugene area of Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports the fire broke out on the 10700 block of Milton Road near Sonora Road between Highway 4 and Woodward Park Reservoir. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff shares that the flames ignited in a field and are threatening a nearby home. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.