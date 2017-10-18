Lightning Fires Continue To Burn In Stanislaus National Forest

Creek Fire Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — Officials continue to monitor multiple large lightning caused fires in the Stanislaus National Forest that ignited over the summer.

The Summit Complex Fire off Highway 108 near the Dardanelles is 5,161 acres and 35-percent contained. There are 14 firefighters still on scene. It is made up of four separate lightning caused fires in the Summit Ranger District, the 4,332 acre McCormick Fire, 418 acre Bummers Fire, 311 acre Douglas Fire and the 100 acre Willow Fire. The forward spread has stopped on the Douglas and McCormick incidents, the Willow Fire (west of Groundhog Meadow) has had very minimal growth over recent days and the Bummers Fire (near Bummers Flat) has had moderate growth.

Meanwhile, the Creek Fire (near Clear Lake and Bourland Mountain) in the Mi-Wok Ranger District is 1,520 acres. It is 75-percent contained and there are 18 firefighters still on scene. A stretch of the nearby Rock Creek Trail remains closed.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.