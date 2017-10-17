Serious Injuries In HWY 108 Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

East Sonora, CA – Emergency personnel had to free a Twain Harte man from a pickup after it hit three trees and a boulder.

The wreck happened on Monday afternoon around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 108 between Argyle and Via Este roads in East Sonora. The CHP reports that 57-year-old Michael Anthony Stone was driving a 2013 Ford F150 eastbound at about 55 miles per hour. For an unknown reason, the truck went off the roadway, smashed into a tree then struck a large boulder, hit another tree, which spun it into a third tree where it came to rest.

Stone suffered major injuries including a broken leg and a cut to his left arm. The pickup he was driving had considerable damage to the front bumper, hood, grille, both front fenders, roof, windshield, right rear bed and both passenger and driver side doors.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision, according to the CHP, which reports the crash remains under investigation.

