Eighth Annual Habitat House Party This Saturday Night

Habitat House Party Dinner Enlarge

This Saturday will be an evening of revelry and charity to support Habitat’s mission of building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

Lacey Peterson, Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County Development and Communications Coordinator, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The “Evening at the Barn” will be inside of the newer Hurst Ranch Barn at Hurst Ranch, located at 17415 Highway 108 in Jamestown.

Tickets for the event from 5 – 8 PM, include a gourmet dinner prepared by Melodie Ferguson-Special Events Catering and a delicious dessert by Devon’s Delectables.

Also available will be California craft beers, local wine and a coffee bar.

Live and silent auction items include outing and adventure packages, unique gifts and handmade items from local artisans.

The Shabby Chic Boutique features the sale of specialty, up-cycled items for the home and garden.

There will also be a live Americana folk bluegrass performance by Risky Biscuits, a festival favorite ensemble.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.habitattuolumne.org or in-person at Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County ReStore at 14216 Tuolumne Road in Sonora.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.