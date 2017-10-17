Update: Reported Vegetation Fire In Calaveras Not A New Incident

Update at 2:32 p.m.: CAL Fire officials say it was not a new fire but smoke kicking up from what might have been some residual smoldering activity of a recent fire that triggered the report of blaze off Rick Drive in Valley Springs.

The previous incident occurred less than a week ago ago in the same area, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.

Original Post at 2:02 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Ground and air resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the area as being near Ricks Drive and Manuel Court, which is located off South Burson Road near Highway 26. There are no details at this time as to whether any structures are threatened. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

