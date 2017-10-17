Tree Worker Dies In Groveland Accident

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Enlarge

Groveland, CA — A Groveland man was tragically killed in an accident on Monday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Jason Alan Stuart was working for the company Down to Earth Construction on a tree removal job in the 21000 block of Big Creek Shaft Road in Groveland. He had his climbing gear on and for an unknown reason fell approximately 80-100 ft. from a large Ponderosa tree. Workers reported hearing him say something, and then looking up to see him falling. The sheriff’s office reports that Stuart was loaded into an air ambulance, and he succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a hospital outside the area. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Written by BJ Hansen.