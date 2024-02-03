Lead Baton Results In Jamestown Man’s Arrest

TCSO patrol vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Jamestown man after it was discovered he had a lead baton in his vehicle.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the area recently made a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration in the area of Chicken Ranch Road near Table Mountain Road off Highway 108. After contacting the driver, 36-year-old Joseph Altieri, the deputy ran a record check, revealing that he was on searchable probation.

A search of the vehicle turned up a collapsible baton on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. Subsequently, Altieri was arrested and charged with felony possession of a lead baton or cane.