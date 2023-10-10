Investigation Ongoing Into Jamestown Crash Injuring Pedestrian

Jamestown, CA — The California Highway Patrol reports that a Jamestown man was flown out of the area with major injuries following a hit-and-run crash.

It happened last week on Wednesday at around 8:35 pm. 36-year-old Joseph M. Altieri was walking on Main Street in Jamestown near Humbug Street. A 2002 Lincoln LS sedan, traveling south on Main Street, struck Altieri (right front of the vehicle), causing significant injuries.

After the crash, the driver drove away from the scene. Emergency officials responded to help Altieri and he was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

CHP spokesperson, Officer Steve Machado, reports that the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run should call the Sonora Area CHP Office at 209-984-3944.