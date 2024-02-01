First Weekend In February Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend, February 3rd and 4th.

Starting February 1, today, the Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District is hosting the Healthy Soil Forum from 4 to 6 pm at the University of California Cooperative Extension office in Sonora. The event features a soil scientist discussing the Web Soil Survey and Matt Nolte, the Director of Wondernut Farm.

The League of Women Voters is hosting the first of three Candidate Forums today from 6 to 7 pm in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chambers. Tonight will be Sonora City Council Candidates: Darren Duez, Bess Levine, Stephen Opie, and Ann Segerstrom. The other forums are detailed in the event listing.

Clarke Broadcasting is hosting the third of a series of candidate forums, tonight is the District One candidates at 6 PM on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and posted on myMotherLode.com here. The seat covers the greater Sonora area with incumbent David Goldemberg not seeking re-election, the four people running are Tanya Carsner, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland and Mark Plummer.

The Heart Walk was held today to kick off a month of events as detailed here. Completed walking logs can be turned in to enter a prize drawing at another Heart Walk happening on Thursday, February 29 at noon in Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora.

Mountain Ranch Community Club invites you to meet the candidates for Calaveras County District 2 Supervisor on Friday. Doors open at 6 pm, potluck dinner begins at 6:30 pm and the presentation followed by questions and answers begins at 7 pm. Details here.

Friday is Open Art in the Makerspace. This $10 monthly event is planned for the first Friday of each month from 3:30 pm to 5 pm at the Tuolumne County Arts Makerspace.

Saturday morning join the Salt Springs Valley Bird Outing in Copperopolis from 8 am – 2:00 pm.

The monthly Open Garden Day will happen rain or shine on Saturday. Topics covered will include Fruit Tree Pruning, Rose Pruning and How to Prune a Fig Tree. Details are in the event listing here.

The Lake Tulloch Lions Club is hosting its annual crab dinner fundraiser on Saturday at Black Creek Park Hall in Copperopolis. The dinner will consist of ocean fresh Dungeness crab, fresh off the boats direct from San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Tickets and more details are here.

The 14th annual Give Kids A Smile event will take place on Saturday. February is designated as National Children’s Dental Health Month. Children with poor oral health may develop an infection or other serious health condition, have lower school attendance, receive lower grades, and have lower self-esteem according to Tuolumne Public Health. This Saturday there will be about 15 volunteers who will see about fifty to seventy local children who have no dental insurance. The event is possible through a 501k nonprofit called “Pacific Smiles” and a joint venture with Smile Keepers. Details are in the event listing here. Smile Keepers and the Local Oral Health Program will also be available during Storytime at the Library. Storytime starts at 10:30am and the dates are:

Sonora Branch Library (480 Greenley Rd): February 1, 7, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Groveland Branch Library (18990 CA-120): February 2

Tuolumne City Branch Library (18636 Main St): February 9

Twain Harte Branch Library (18701 Tiffeni Dr): February 16

Li Ching Accurso, the Art Professor of Columbia College, has an exhibition of oil paintings currently on view in the Manzanita Building, Columbia College Campus until April 30th from 8 am to 5 pm and at the Tuolumne County Library through March 8th from 9 am to 5 pm. Details about the exhibit are in the event listing here.

Saturday morning join the weekly North Grove Big Trees Guided Hike. The two-mile hike is included with your paid admission into the park and will visit the North Grove. All ages are welcome on the two-hour hike, bring water and there is no restroom on the trail. Details are in the event listing here.

Join Fourth Wall Entertainment for “Oh, You Beautiful Doll” a jukebox musical following the life of a fashion doll from the 1950s to the present with music, dancing, and comedy. The production is appropriate for all ages, and costumes are encouraged. Showtimes and details are listed here.

Sunday is a Town Hall meeting regarding Calaveras County Fire and Measure A. The event starts at 2 pm at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Hall in Valley Springs.

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will host Candidate’s Night on Tuesday, February 6th, starting at 6 pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge. All candidates for Tuolumne County Supervisor Districts one, four and five and the four candidates for the three Sonora City Council seats have been invited.

Get your costumes ready to the help the Tuolumne County Ravens fundraise for Northern California Special Olympics by running, jumping or hopping into the frigid waters of Lake Tulloch at the annual Polar Plunge. Details are here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Adventure Cafe. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.