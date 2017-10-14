Northern California Wildfires Claim More Lives

Sonoma County fire Enlarge

Authorities have confirmed three more deaths from the wildfires burning in Northern California, bringing the total to 35. The wildfires have destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses. Wind-fueled flames force new mandatory evacuations in Napa and Sonoma counties this morning. California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said Friday that the numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history.

Efforts to determine what might have sparked the wildfires has prompted state regulators to direct PG&E to preserve any evidence of failed poles, conductors or other equipment that might be connected to the deadly blazes. Word of the directive sent the company’s shares plummeting by 10.5 percent yesterday. The steep one-day fall means the value of the giant utility, or market capitalization, dropped about $3.5 billion, from $33.1 billion to $29.6 billion.

California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity. A lucky few of the nearly 100,000 people who fled their homes got to return. And examples of charity were everywhere, along with a sign that began popping up in more and more places reading: “The love in the air is thicker than the smoke.”

