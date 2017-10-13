Quantcast
Water Main Break In Downtown Sonora

10/13/2017 5:30 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) officials are alerting downtown Sonora residents and motorists of a sudden mainline water break that occurred just after 4 p.m.

According to TUD spokesperson Lisa Westbrook, the break occurred on Barretta Street and TUD crews swiftly moved in to close down a stretch of the road between Lyons and Theall streets. In order to make the repair water service was additionally turned off between Lyons Street and the Dome building on Barretta Street.

She attributes the probable cause as old pipes rupturing and says TUD will update the situation as it unfolds and resolves, although the repair is expected to take a couple of hours. In the meantime, she asks motorists to mind the road closure and avoid the area if possible.

Barretta Street between Lyons and Theall streets, Sonora

