Governor Declares Disaster Due To Hepatitis A Outbreak

Jerry Brown Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Within a week full of disaster declarations calling for help battling an unprecedented wave of deadly wildfires, Gov. Jerry Brown is declaring one due to a viral disease outbreak.

Today, the Governor issued an emergency proclamation that will allow the state to increase its supply of hepatitis A vaccines in order to control what is being described as the largest person-to-person hepatitis A virus outbreak in the U.S. since the vaccine became available more than 20 years ago.

In his proclamation, Gov. Brown acknowledges that several counties had already declared local outbreaks, particularly among the homeless and illicit drug users — and that federally-funded supplies are not adequate enough to meet the state’s current urgent need.

The proclamation gives the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) authority to immediately purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers, distribute them to impacted communities, and even provides EMT-Paramedics in affected locations to administer the vaccinations.