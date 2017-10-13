Friday Night Lights Bring Hard Hitting Action

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School Enlarge

A homecoming celebration and a chance to get back on a winning streak for one team in week eight of the high school football season.

Coming off a crosstown rivalry win against Summerville, Sonora Wildcats hope to declaw the Lindon Lions (0-6) while celebrating their Homecoming game. Hear all the action live at 7 p.m. on Star 92.7.

Summerville (5-1) heads to Jackson in hopes of getting back on track and bucking the Argonaut Mustangs (3-3) tonight. Hear all the game live at 7 p.m. on 93.5 KKBN.

Both games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (1-5) takes on Amador at home at 7 p.m. Calaveras (6-1) has a bye-week

