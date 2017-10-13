Wind Big Concern In Battling Northern California Wildfires

Firefighters gained some ground on fires burning in the heart of California’s wine country overnight but face another tough day ahead with low humidity and high winds blowing into the region.

Thousands of firefighters are battling 21 wildfires spanning more than 300 square miles and more crews are pouring in to help. New evacuations are still being ordered for fires that broke out Sunday night. However, some orders have been lifted in areas of Napa and Sonoma counties. Most of the fires have less than 10 percent containment but two of the largest fires containments have jumped. One in Sonoma has reached 25 percent and another in Napa and Solano counties has hit 27 percent.

The flames have claimed 31 lives and hundreds more are injured or missing. The fires have destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses. Smoke from the blazes is creating the worst air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area on record, sending people to the emergency rooms, forcing schools to close and people to wear masks when they step outside, according to state officials.

