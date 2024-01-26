Mostly Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Second Offering Emergency Livestock Passes

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
DC 10 Flies Through Butte Fire Area

DC 10 Flies Through Butte Fire Area

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reminds ranchers and farmers who want an emergency livestock pass how to get one.

The second classroom-based training is tomorrow, January 27, at 9 a.m. at the sheriff’s office on 1045 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas, off Highway 49. To find out if there are any slots left, contact Lieutenant Greg Stark (209-754-6783) or Sergeant Jason Waite (209-754-6786) to sign up for the training.

The shortage of access to property for ranchers and farmers due to road closures during the 2015 Butte Fire is fueling a new pass program. The purpose is to provide a uniform way for emergency services workers to identify vetted ranch owner-operators and their employees during an emergency to get to their property. The training is mandatory to get a pass, and those applying must meet certain requirements, as detailed in an earlier story here.

There is one last chance to get a pass, as the final training will be on Wednesday, February 21st, at the same location, but at 5:30 p.m. To sign up, call the aforementioned sheriff’s officials.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 