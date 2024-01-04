Calaveras Offering Training For Emergency Livestock Passes

CCSO livestock pass training dates View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Learning lessons from the 2015 Butte Fire that led to a shortage of access for ranchers and farmers due to road closures is fueling a new program.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the Calaveras County Ag Department are addressing this issue with an Emergency Ranch Access Pass program. It aims to identify vetted ranch owner-operators and their employees, providing a uniform way for emergency services workers to identify vetted ranch owner-operators and their employees.

“Pass holders can access areas restricted to the public during a wildfire or other disaster, providing limited emergency access for agricultural assets or providing support information to emergency personnel,” noted sheriff’s officials.

Eligible agriculturalists must be key personnel with working knowledge of agricultural property, including access to irrigation systems and farm equipment. Possession of an Emergency Ranch Access Pass card does not guarantee access through road closures, but when the closure area includes agricultural land not deemed at imminent risk, the cards may allow access at the discretion of front-line emergency personnel.

Starting this month, the sheriff’s office and CAL-Fire will be holding classroom-based training sessions for those qualifying for the issuance of a pass. The dates and times are listed on the image box graphic. For more information or to sign up for the training, contact Lieutenant Greg Stark (209-754-6783) or Sergeant Jason Waite (209-754-6786).