Investigating Causes And Alert System For Northern California Fires

Atlas Fire burning in Nappa and Solano counties Enlarge

CAL Fire is trying to determine what sparked the deadly Northern California blazes and whether the warning system did its job.

The wildfires are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history and show no signs of slowing down. Steady winds with gusts up to 45 mph and humidity plunging near zero are expected to descend on the areas north of San Francisco where the death toll is now 24. As of today, as many as 18 fires are burning in nine counties and an estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated.

CAL Fire investigators are looking into whether downed power lines and other utility equipment failures might have sparked the massive wildfires sweeping through the wine country. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Janet Upton stated that it’s unclear if downed power lines and live wires resulted from fires or started them.

CAL Fire Chief Ken Pimlot recognizing that there was not much time to warn residents “by any means” as the flames ripped through whole communities Sunday night wants an assessment on the state’s alert system, which include text messages, phone calls, emails and tweets. Those methods will be checked to determine whether it was even possible to reach everyone with so little time to react, according to state authorities.

Additionally, the heavy smoke in the skies is creating delays and has even caused some airlines to cancel flights in Northern California including more than 80 Thursday at San Francisco International Airport. The average delay time for flights is 30 to 45 minutes at that airport. However, the Federal Aviation Administration notes that some arriving flights have been delayed more than three hours.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.