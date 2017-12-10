Update: Residential House Fire In Murphys

Update at 11:50am: Some of the initial responding resources have been released from the residential structure fire in Murphys. Mop-up continues. The fire did not spread to any nearby vegetation. No additional information is immediately available.
Original story posted at 10:59am: Murphys, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a residential structure fire in Murphys.
The single level structure is reportedly on Highway 4, near the downtown area, with a cross street of Pennsylvania Gulch Road . Travel with caution in that area and be prepared for activity.