Containment Grows In Point Fire

West Point, CA — Crews are getting a handle on the Point Fire that destroyed four homes in the West Point area.

Overnight the blaze’s containment jumped from 50 to 70 percent while the acreage remains at 130. The flames broke out early Monday morning along Highway 26 and Higdon Road. Initially, evacuations were ordered for residents along Higdon, Higdon Spink and Spink roads but residents were allowed back in their homes later in that evening. Restrictions remain along the highway in the fire area.

Another blaze that also began on Monday morning in Calaveras County has been extinguished. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the vegetation fire along Murphys Grade Road near Rolleri Ranch Road in Angels Camp was contained at 33 acres Tuesday night.

