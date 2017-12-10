Second Weekend In October Events

The second weekend in October is busy with fall events. Sonora High School is celebrating Homecoming Friday, Oct 13 with a parade down Washington Street at about 2 PM. The Golden Regiment Band is also celebrating its 35th Anniversary with a dinner, details are here. The Wildcats will play against Linden and all their games air live on STAR 92.7 The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN at an away game against Argonaut, their Homecoming game against Calaveras is October 27th. The Live Streaming Broadcast for both games is on the High School Sports Page here.

Saturday afternoon is the “Walking Dead Sonora” zombie walk & fundraiser at Courthouse Park. Parades of people dressed up as the undead will walk along Washington Street after 4 PM. The event raises funds for ATCAA Food Bank & The Humane Society of Tuolumne County. Details are featured here. Downtown Sonora merchants will also be hosting artists and art for 2nd Saturday Art Night.

Breast Cancer awareness month continues with “Play for the Cure” an event starting at 9 PM on Saturday and continuing for 24 hours at Black Oak Casino. The Casino will donate $1 to the new Diana J. White Cancer Institute for every entry and they hope to achieve a Guinness World record for Longest Consecutive Slot Tournament. Between Midnight and 8 AM help keep the tournament going and receive a coupon for one Free game of Bowling. Details are here.

The Harvest Days continue at Indigeny every Saturday with hayrides, outdoor games, a corn maze, face painting, local food and vendors. More details are here. Every Saturday in October Railtown offers the “Harvest Haunt Express” train rides on all four weekends in October 2017. With the train whimsically decorated for Halloween and staffed by a “skeleton crew” departing at 10:30 AM, Noon, 1:30 PM and 3 PM as detailed here.

Saturday is the Winter Job Fair at Dodge Ridge, and this weekend only, in Jamestown at Railtown Saturday afternoon, is Sonora Sunrise Rotary’s Barrels Brews and Bites, a Tasty Event!

All the not-for-profit Saturday events in our community event calendar are listed here.

