Elevator Issue Delays Tuolumne County Supervisors Meeting

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Administration Building

Sonora, CA — A problem with the elevator at the Tuolumne County Administration building has forced a delay of today’s planned board of supervisors meeting.

CAO Tracie Riggs relays that a technician is responding to investigate the issue. The meeting was scheduled to start at 9 am and it will be delayed until at least 10 o’clock. An update will be provided by the county at that time as to whether the meeting can take place today.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

To read an earlier story previewing the meeting, click here.

