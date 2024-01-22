Energy Distribution, Tobacco Licensing, On Tuolumne County Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Discussions about joining a Community Choice Aggregate (CCA) related to energy, and whether a local tobacco licensing program is desirable, are on Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors agenda.

A CCA allows local governments to act as energy providers by purchasing electrical energy from various sources on the wholesale market. The CCAs operate on behalf of their residents and businesses, securing energy from alternative suppliers while still utilizing transmission and distribution services from existing providers like PG&E. The supervisors will provide direction on whether to continue investigating the joining of a CCA, and if so, allowing the County Administrative Officer to sign documents regarding aspects like asking PG&E to provide the county’s energy usage information.

Later in the meeting, the county will discuss a potential action designed to cut down on the unlawful sale of tobacco to minors. According to a 2021 California Healthy Kids Survey, 7% of Tuolumne County 7th grade students regularly vaped and the number increased to 21% for 11th graders. It is nearly twice as high as the average for California (4% for 7th graders and 11% for 11th graders.”

Retailers of tobacco products in California are required to have a state tobacco retail license, but there are no law enforcement fees provided for local enforcement. If Tuolumne County puts in place an additional local ordinance (license), the new money paid by retailers would support local enforcement. The supervisors will give staff direction on whether this is something they desire to pursue.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.