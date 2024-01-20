Police Have Identified Sonora Kidnapping Suspect

Paul Allen Graham -- SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police have identified the alleged suspect in the Sonora kidnapping case this week.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that the suspect is 40-year-old Paul Allen Graham. As earlier reported here, he allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle against her will at around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road near the Walmart store.

Graham was arrested on Thursday night for felony kidnapping and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, among other charges.

Of note, this is not the first time Graham has been accused of kidnapping. In September of last year, Graham was arrested for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear whether it is the same victim. As earlier reported here, in this first incident, Graham and a woman were arguing when he allegedly followed her outside of a home on Skyview Drive near Columbia Way and off Highway 49 in Sonora and then threatened her with a gun to get back inside the home. Once inside, she says that throughout the evening, Graham punched and choked her.