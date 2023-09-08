$100,000 Bail For Sonora Man Arrest For Assault And Kidnapping

Paul Allen Graham View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man is accused of three felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, and placed on $100,000 bail.

The case stems from an incident on Friday, August 18th, just before 3 p.m., when Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Skyview Drive near Columbia Way and off Highway 49 in Sonora for a report of a domestic violence incident. Once on scene, the unidentified victim told deputies that the prior evening, while at her boyfriend’s home, the two got into an argument.

At some point, she walked out of the house, and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Paul Graham, followed and then threatened her with a gun to get back inside the home. Once inside, she says that throughout the evening, Graham punched and choked her. She also stated earlier in the day that while driving to various locations, he repeatedly punched her. The victim was able to call 911 when Graham left the area. Deputies were unable to locate him and put out a warrant for his arrest. A record check also revealed that the victim had a domestic violence restraining order of protection against Graham.

Graham was eventually arrested at the Tuolumne County Superior Courthouse on Friday, August 29th. He faces charges of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and violating a domestic violence restraining order.