SPD Gives Update On Alleged Kidnapping Incident

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is providing a brief update on a reported kidnapping that occurred in the Crossroads Shopping Center near Walmart on Wednesday evening.

We reported earlier that a man had allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle against her will at around 8:20 pm. The PD updates that the victim in the incident has been located and is safe, and the suspect is in custody. No further information, including the name of the suspect, is being released at this time by the police department.

The driver was reportedly in a Subaru with a plastic bag in the passenger window.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.