Sonora PD Provides More Details About Alleged Kidnapping Incident

Paul Allen Graham -- SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — An incident outside the Sonora Walmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center led to the arrest of a suspect the following day

The Sonora Police Department reports that the alleged crime occurred at 8 pm on Wednesday, January 17. The PD received several emergency calls about a man who had forced a woman into his Subaru and she was calling out for help. Numerous officers immediately responded but they were unable to locate the vehicle. Through an investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect, 40-year-old Paul Allen Graham.

The next day, on Thursday, January 18, officers located Graham’s vehicle hidden on his property (located just outside the city limits on Skyview Drive). Based on the severity of the crime, a search warrant was issued, and the SWAT team was requested to assist.

The PD reports, “Before the SWAT team arrived on scene, Graham exited his home in the 2800 block of Skyview Drive with the victim and surrendered to Sonora police officers.”

Graham was arrested on charges of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, violation of a court order, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. Graham is currently being held at the Dambacher Detention Facility without bail.

We reported earlier that Graham was also arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in September of last year.