Law Enforcement Activity In Calaveras County

West Point, CA – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is currently engaged in law enforcement activity in the West Point area.

The incident is taking place in the 1000 block of Woodhouse Mine Road near Stanley and Rabbit’s Foot roads north of Highway 26. Sheriff’s officials have not specified what the “law enforcement activity” is at this time. They advised, “Currently, the incident is contained, and there is no risk to public safety.”

The public is asked to avoid the area. Highway 26 is open in both directions. Sheriff’s officials added, “More information will be available as the situation progresses.”