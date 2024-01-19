Cloudy
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Law Enforcement Activity In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Photo Icon View Photo

West Point, CA – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is currently engaged in law enforcement activity in the West Point area.

The incident is taking place in the 1000 block of Woodhouse Mine Road near Stanley and Rabbit’s Foot roads north of Highway 26. Sheriff’s officials have not specified what the “law enforcement activity” is at this time. They advised, “Currently, the incident is contained, and there is no risk to public safety.”

The public is asked to avoid the area. Highway 26 is open in both directions. Sheriff’s officials added, “More information will be available as the situation progresses.”

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 