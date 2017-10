Mountain Ranch, CA –An early morning fire in Calaveras County destroyed a home, and spread to some nearby grass, in Mountain Ranch.

Central Calaveras Fire responded to the incident at 3:32am in the 8200 block of Garabaldi Street. In addition to the house, it also burned ¼ acre of vegetation. What ignited the fire is under investigation. There were no initial reports of any injuries.

Written by BJ Hansen.

