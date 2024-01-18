Proposed Groveland Resort Includes Cabins, Pool, And Yoga Dome

Planned Yoga Dome View Photo

Groveland, CA — A project called “Tiny House Village” is going through the public review process in Tuolumne County.

It would be located on 14 acres in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East in Groveland. The plan calls for 12 guest cabins, a swimming pool, yoga dome, and associated infrastructure.

It is going through the required environmental review process and the Tuolumne County Community Development Department has just released the initial study and Mitigated Negative Declaration. County leaders will later decide whether to rezone the property and issue a Site Development Permit.

The project proponents are Tri Cap Properties and Boss Girl Pro LLC., with an address out of Oceanside, CA. The applicant is Stephanie Wohfiel.

The guest cabins would consist of 12 prefabricated mobile units that would be rented out for overnight stays. The units would be built on a chassis with wheels that would meet the “park trailer” definition established by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The units would consist of one bedroom, a bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen.

The 400-square-foot yoga dome would also be prefabricated and sit on a deck that is constructed onsite.

A link to the full study can be found here.