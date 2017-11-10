Water Pipeline Repairs Will Impact Sonora Traffic

TUD Crew working on Sonora Water Pipe Break View Slideshow

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be making emergency repairs to a water pipeline at the intersection of Washington Street and Wycoff Street in downtown Sonora.

The emergency repair work is scheduled to get underway shortly, at 8am, and customers in the vicinity may experience little or no water today. Traffic controls will be in place on Washington Street on the southbound lane up to Wycoff Street. Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area and use an alternate route if possible.

