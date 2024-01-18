Sonora Police Investigate Reported Kidnapping Incident

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that an investigation is underway into a possible kidnapping that occurred at around 8:20 Wednesday evening in the area of the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Kidnapping is defined as forcing someone to go somewhere against their will by force or fear.

The PD notes that the individuals involved in the incident have been identified and it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication of any additional danger to public safety. The PD reports that no other information is being released at this time.

The Police Department logs note that it happened near Walmart and a man driving a Subaru with a plastic bag in the passenger window grabbed a woman and forced her into the backseat of his vehicle.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.