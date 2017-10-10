Fueling Zero-Emission Vehicle Push

Governor Brown at the Mother Lode Fair: Photo taken by: Tracey Petersen Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation today to energize the push to bringing more zero-emission vehicles onto state roadways.

The handful of bills requires the state to purchase more zero- and low-emission vehicles, extend the clean vehicle rebate program for low-income residents and create an electric vehicle charging stations pilot program at state parks and beaches. Under an executive order signed by Brown in 2012, California hopes to have 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles driving on its roads by 2025; a move that furthers the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse-gas. In 2015, the most recent available data, the California Air Resources Board reports the transportation sector accounts for the major share of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions at nearly 40 percent.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.