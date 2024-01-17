Family Argument End With Assault Arrest

Lance Daniel Dionne View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A family argument erupted into a physical fight, with one member being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 3 p.m. on Monday, January 14th, to the 18100 block of Bodenhammer Avenue near Oak Street in Tuolumne for a report of a physical disturbance between family members, whose exact relationship was not disclosed. Once on scene, the victim explained that her relative, 40-year-old Lance Dionne, was upset and had choked her while holding her down and yelling that he was going to kill her. She stated that then Dionne let go of her and left the house.

A few minutes later, he returned and threw her down, causing her head to hit a wooden window ledge. She was able to get out of the house and call 911.

Dionne was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon by force and criminal threats.