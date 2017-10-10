Red Flag Warning Returns To Northern San Joaquin Valley

Copperopolis Fire 2011 Enlarge

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley (below 1,000 feet, excluding the Delta), which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

Increasing north to northeast wind and low humidity will generate critical fire weather conditions again over Interior Northern California beginning Wednesday. Although wind is not expected to be as strong as the Sunday to Sunday night event, more dry, offshore winds could rapidly spread current and any new wildfires.

Winds of fifteen to twenty mph are expected with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty mph.

Daytime minimum humidity between twelve and twenty percent is forecast with overnight recovery between 30 and 50 percent. The worst recovery will be above the Central Valley floor.

The most critical areas of concern are across exposed ridges and through wind-aligned drainages above the Central Valley floor overnight.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, especially over elevated terrain overnight. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Written by Mark Truppner.