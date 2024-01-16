Surveillance Video Catches Thief In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A man was caught in the act of stealing from a property in Calaveras County.

The crime happened during the early morning hours in the 1300 block of Country View Drive in Valley Springs. The property owner had a video surveillance camera set up and spotted suspicious activity at around 1:30 am.

The sheriff’s office responded and deputies detained 35-year-old Kenneth Albert Jorgensen from San Lorenzo, who was already on probation in Alameda County. Jorgensen was caught after allegedly damaging a fence to enter the property and siphoning gas from vehicles. He was in possession of six grams of methamphetamine and 124 grams of amphetamine.

Jorgenson was booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges including vandalism, possession of a controlled substance for sale, theft from a motor vehicle, trespassing, and violation of probation.