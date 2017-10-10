Alleged Drug Dealer Busted In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — A Modesto man was pulled over in Calaveras County because his vehicle had a modified, illegible, front license plate.
It occurred at the intersection of Murphys Grade Road and Rolleri Bypass Road. A records check showed that 46-year-old Martin Lorenzo Jr. was on searchable probation out of Stanislaus County.
Prior to the search, Lorenzo admitted that he had a loaded firearm in his vehicle, and said he was carrying it for his protection. The police department search turned up a bag containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine and a loaded 40 caliber pistol. Lorenzo was arrested on charges of transporting a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His vehicle was towed to the Angels Camp Police Department for further processing.