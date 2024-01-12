Fire Damages Amador County Home

House fire in Pioneer area of Amador County -- ACFPD photo View Photos

Pioneer, CA – A structure fire is under investigation this morning after flames ripped through half of a home in the Pioneer area of Amador County last night.

The flames ignited just before five in the evening on Thursday (1/11) in a house on Forest View Circle, between Shake Ridge Road and Highway 88. When fire crews arrived from the Amador Fire Protection District, they found an approximately 800 sq. ft. home with flames shooting out of 50-percent of the residence.

Crews immediately began battling the fire while also conducting an interior search of the structure. Thankfully, firefighters were able to confirm there were no occupants inside the home.

Amador Fire investigators surveyed the scene looking for a cause, and at this time, the investigation is ongoing.