Tuolumne County Home Sales And Prices Down

4th Quarter 2023 MLS Statistics View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports the total number of residential sales is down 27-percent and there is a 4-percent decrease in the median home price to $400,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023. In 2022, the median home price was $415,000. There were 727 home sales during the final quarter of last year, compared to 995 during that period in 2022.

Currently, the association reports 216 active listings as of Tuesday(1/9), with 19-percent listed for under $300,000.

The amount of time on the market in the last quarter increased by 21-percent, from 75 days to 91 days. The most expensive listing was more than $2.5 million, 3-percent higher than the last quarter of 2022. The lowest price was $57,001, which is 31-percent lower than in 2022.

The data indicates that entry-level homes remain the hardest to find. The average sales price of a home sold in the last quarter of 2023 in Tuolumne was down 4-percent over 2022. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 fell by 12-percent, the number under $200,000 increased by 12-percent and the amount under $175,000 was up by 36-percent.

More stats are in the image box. View homes and properties for sale in our Real Estate Section here.