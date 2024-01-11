Update: Traffic Hazards Around Mother Lode

Tree removal on Kewin Mill Road - Photo by Ken Johnson View Photo

Update at 8:20 am: Some additional crashes have occurred in the Mother Lode on this icy Thursday morning.

In Tuolumne County, a truck has hit a pole on Highway 120 near Sims Road. No injuries have been reported.

In Calaveras County, a truck has spun off Highway 12 near Double Springs Road. An ambulance has been requested.

A vehicle has driven off Highway 4 and gone into a ditch near the Copperopolis Town Square. No injuries have been reported.

On Highway 49 near Beverly Lynn Lane, between San Andreas and Mokelumne Hill, a single vehicle has crashed and an ambulance is responding.

Cleanup still continues on a pair of earlier incidents. On Kewin Mill Road near Big Hill Road a tree fell across the roadway. There was also a three-vehicle crash along Highway 108 near J-59 where cleanup is ongoing.

Original story posted at 7:14 am: Sonora, CA — Crashes and other traffic hazards are popping up around the Mother Lode.

A large pine tree has fallen across Kewin Mill Road near Belleview Elementary School. Tuolumne County Road crews are working to remove it.

There is a three-vehicle accident on Highway 108 near Green Springs Road. One of the vehicles rolled over. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Caltrans is also responding to address the icy roads in that area.

On Highway 49, between Angels Camp and San Andreas, a pickup truck has rolled over onto its side. No injuries have been reported.

To find the latest list of school delays for Thursday, click here.