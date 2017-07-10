Motorist’s Pick: Delays Or Detours At Busy Sonora Intersection

Mono Way and Greenley Road Widening Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Motorist have their pick of ten minute delays or taking detours when it comes to the widening of the Greenley Road and Mono Way intersection – the city’s engineer hope drivers will take the latter.

Road crews are working from 7am-5pm, Monday through Friday to increasing the number of lanes on the northeast corner of Greenley Road to six. Sonora City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo states that will include a right turn, two through traffic and two left turn lanes along with another right turn lane on Mono Way.

While at the sight, he has noticed major traffic jams at the light, which prompted him to contacted Clarke Broadcasting to alert the public of options to avoid the back up. He suggests, “There is a stackup on Mono Way, especially heading into Sonora that is creating up to a ten minute delays. If they’re not stopping along Mono Way, I would advise people to take an alternative route, like Sanguinette Road or even the Highway 108 By-Pass to get to downtown Sonora.”

Fuccillo adds that work is a couple weeks behind schedule on the $3-million project, which is being jointly funded by the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County. He targets completion sometime in early November, weather permitting. He adds that final paving of the roadways will be done overnight from 7pm-6am to lessen the impact to motorists.

