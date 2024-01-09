Garamendi And Huberty Will Lead Calaveras Board Of Supervisors

San Andreas, CA — Jack Garamendi will serve his final year in office as the leader of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

Garamendi took the gavel from outgoing chair Gary Tofanelli at today’s meeting. Garamendi is terming out as a supervisor next year and has chosen not to seek re-election. He previously served as chair throughout 2018.

After the 5-0 vote to serve as chair in 2024, Garamendi stated, “I want to thank Supervisor Tofanelli for his leadership this past year. It was a pleasure. I think you are correct in that our board is working together. Even when we don’t agree on everything, we work together to find positive solutions. The thing I admire most about this board is once a decision is made, we jump in line, and get it done.”

District Three Supervisor Martin Huberty was picked unanimously to be the Vice Chair. He also praised Tofanelli for his work throughout 2023 and for helping him with the transition to becoming a new supervisor this past year.