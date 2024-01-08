Calaveras County Deputies Respond To Report Of Burglary and Assault

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– On January 1, at approximately 1:15 am, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Burson Rd in response to reports of a burglary and assault with a deadly weapon involving a handgun.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that the victim, who was house-sitting for family members, had heard someone running outside the residence. The victim went outside to investigate and found the suspect 54-year-old Michael Gene Coleman of Burson. The victim confronted Coleman, informing him that he was trespassing and needed to leave the property.

In an attempt to evade the victim, Coleman fled into the residence. The victim, armed with a shotgun, followed Coleman inside and demanded that he leave. Inside the kitchen, the victim found Coleman hitting the counter with a hammer. When the victim instructed Coleman to vacate the premises, the situation escalated as Coleman armed himself with a handgun, pointing it at the victim. Fearing for his safety, the victim retreated to a secure location outside the residence and promptly notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies established a perimeter and systematically searched the property for the suspect. During the search, deputies, including a member of the Calaveras County Crisis Negotiation Team, heard Coleman inside one of the rooms of the residence. The negotiating deputy initiated communication with Coleman, successfully convincing him to exit the residence peacefully. Without further incident, Coleman was taken into custody around 3:30 am and subsequently transported to the county jail for booking.